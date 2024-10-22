Open Menu

Lahore Ranks World Top Most Polluted City Due To Poor Air Quality

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 22, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality

India’s capital, Delhi, ranks second on this list followed by Kolkata as third and Dubai as fourth

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2024) Lahore has emerged as the top most polluted city in the world as per the latest figures.

Lahore’s air quality early Tuesday morning is extremely hazardous.

Punjab’s capital, Lahore, currently ranks as the most polluted city in the world.

According to the latest data, Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 427, indicating the worst possible air quality.

Besides it, India’s capital, Delhi, ranked the second on this list.

The Indian city of Kolkata ranks third, while Dubai is fourth among the most polluted cities.

Related Topics

India Lahore Delhi World Dubai Kolkata Top

Recent Stories

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retiremen ..

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

13 minutes ago
 Parliamentary special committee to finalize new na ..

Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today

33 minutes ago
 Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped fro ..

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

57 minutes ago
 ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

5 hours ago
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

16 hours ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

17 hours ago
 IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI f ..

IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person

17 hours ago
 Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special ..

Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding

17 hours ago
 Country director ADB calls on minister for Plannin ..

Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning

16 hours ago
 IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY ..

IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan