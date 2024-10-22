Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality

(@Abdulla99267510)

India’s capital, Delhi, ranks second on this list followed by Kolkata as third and Dubai as fourth

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2024) Lahore has emerged as the top most polluted city in the world as per the latest figures.

Lahore’s air quality early Tuesday morning is extremely hazardous.

Punjab’s capital, Lahore, currently ranks as the most polluted city in the world.

According to the latest data, Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 427, indicating the worst possible air quality.

Besides it, India’s capital, Delhi, ranked the second on this list.

The Indian city of Kolkata ranks third, while Dubai is fourth among the most polluted cities.