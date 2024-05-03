Lahore Ravi Rally Cross To Begin Tomorrow
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Commissioner Lahore Zaid bin Maqsood has said that 'Lahore Ravi Rally Cross' will be held at Lahore-Sialkot Motorway Ravi Bridge under the auspices of the Tourism and Development Corporation of Punjab on May 4 and 5.
Presiding over a meeting to review measures for the 'Lahore Ravi Rally Cross' here on Friday,
he said that the event was being being held with the support of Ravi Urban Development Authority and the designated area for the rally was 33.5 km.
He said that 1122 rescue emergency camps, best medical camps and ambulances would provide medical cover to the whole area.
The commissioner said that foolproof security arrangements had also been made whereas the administration of Lahore and Sheikhupura would provide complete support to the organizers.
He said that firefighting vehicles and equipment would be fully operational and available across the route.
