Lahore receives heavy to moderate rain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Lahore received heavy to moderate rain on Monday while the MET office predicted similar weather during the next 24 hours.

The rain made the city's weather pleasant, a significant reduction in humidity was felt, the wind speed was recorded at 13 kilometers per hour, and the humidity ratio reached 95 percent. The ongoing rains in the city have severely affected the electricity transmission system and several areas witnessed long and short-hour power outages.

MET officials said the eighth spell of monsoon rains was continuing with intensity across Punjab, with more heavy rains predicted in the next 24 hours. During the last 24 hours, 27 mm of rain was recorded in Narowal, 5 mm in Sialkot, 4 mm in Kasur, 3 mm in Lahore and Gujranwala, and 1 mm in Gujrat and Khanewal.

They warned that on 26 August, heavy downpours may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala and Lahore.

Torrential rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs and streams during the forecast period. The public has been advised to remain cautious. Heavy falls, windstorms and lightning may damage weak structures like roofs and walls of kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels.

MET officials added that a seasonal low lay over north Balochistan. Strong monsoon currents were penetrating the upper and central parts of the country from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, while a westerly wave was also affecting most upper parts of the country.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities including Kasur, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Murree, Larkana, Rohri, Dir, Malam Jabba, Balakot, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta, Bagrote, Gilgit and Skardu.

Monday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin and Nokundi where mercury reached 41°C, while in Lahore it was 26°C.