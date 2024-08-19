Lahore Receives Moderate Rain
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Light to moderate rain occurred in the provincial capital on Monday morning and inundated low-lying areas. However, it bought down humidity.
The rain started at 11:20am and continued for more than an hour varying from light to heavy rain with occasional gaps. Commuters faced difficulty travelling on roads as there were small and big puddles everywhere. Jail Road received 30 millimeter, Nishter Town 48, Chowk Nakhuda 29, Pani Wala Talab 53, Laxmi Chowk 55, Gulberg 52, Airport 8, Upper Mall 50, Mughlapura 25, Samanabad 47, Johar Town 1, Gulshan-e-Ravi 51, Farrukhabad 25 and other areas also witnessed light rain.
City district government machinery remained active during and after the rain. WASA Vice Chairman Chaudhary Shehbaz Ahmed, MD Ghafrana Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Moosa Raza, Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar and other officers also monitored drainage activities in the low lying areas.
According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, more rain-wind/thundershower is expected in northeast Punjab, Potohar region during the next 24 hours.
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA imposes over Rs 1 lac fine on food points over hygiene rules violations2 minutes ago
-
LDA & MCL initiate operation to remove construction materials, debris from roads2 minutes ago
-
Swedish ambassador-designate to Pakistan arrives2 minutes ago
-
Two people hurt after wall collapsed22 minutes ago
-
ICT police nab car theft duo in major crackdown; stolen laptops, cash recovered42 minutes ago
-
Police arrest culprits, recover motorbike52 minutes ago
-
Youth electrocuted1 hour ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on plastic bags; fines Rs 20,0001 hour ago
-
Man gunned down by rivals1 hour ago
-
Naqvi expresses deep grief over loss of precious lives in Ghotki incident1 hour ago
-
Political stability, continuous policies must to overcome economic challenges, says Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago
-
Ensuring free, timely medical care a top priority: DC Sheikhupura1 hour ago