Open Menu

Lahore Receives Moderate Rain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Lahore receives moderate rain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Light to moderate rain occurred in the provincial capital on Monday morning and inundated low-lying areas. However, it bought down humidity.

The rain started at 11:20am and continued for more than an hour varying from light to heavy rain with occasional gaps. Commuters faced difficulty travelling on roads as there were small and big puddles ev­erywhere. Jail Road received 30 millimeter, Nishter Town 48, Chowk Nakhuda 29, Pani Wala Talab 53, Laxmi Chowk 55, Gulberg 52, Airport 8, Upper Mall 50, Mughlapura 25, Samanabad 47, Johar Town 1, Gulshan-e-Ravi 51, Farrukhabad 25 and other areas also witnessed light rain.

City district government machinery remained active during and after the rain. WASA Vice Chairman Chaudhary Shehbaz Ahmed, MD Ghafrana Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Moosa Raza, Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar and other officers also monitored drainage activities in the low lying areas.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, more rain-wind/thundershower is expected in northeast Punjab, Potohar region during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Punjab Jail Road Traffic Gulberg From Government Airport

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

1 hour ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

2 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

4 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

4 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan