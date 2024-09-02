Lahore Receives Moderate Rain
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The provincial capital experienced light to moderate rain on Monday, resulting in a pleasant drop in temperatures to 25°C.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more showers during next 48 hours.
The first spell of rain began around 10:30 a.m. and stopped at 11-30am while the second spell started around 4pm and continued till 5:35pm varying light to moderate in most parts of the city.
Maximum rain was recorded in Nishter Town with 107 mm while areas across the city also received shower with Jail Road (6.4 mm), Airport (7 mm), Gulberg (42 mm), Laxmi Chowk (trace), Upper Mall (31 mm), Mughalpura (2 mm), Tajpura (36 mm), Chowk Nakhuda (02 mm), Pani Wala Talab (trace), Farrukhabad (trace), Gulshan-e-Ravi (43), Iqbal Town (24 mm), Samanabad (13 mm), Johar Town (6 mm), and Qartaba Chowk (trace).
City district government personnel were actively engaged in drainage operations during and after the rain. Officers also conducted visits to low-lying areas to assess and manage the situation.
According to a PMD spokesperson, rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavyfalls) are expected in Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Layyah, Rajanpur and Rahimyar Khan and Bhakkar, during next 48 hours.
Recent Stories
FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for industrialization
Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan
IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share draft of mercy petition with ..
Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene today
Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse again Bangladesh
Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across Pakistan
Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024
Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
672 POs arrested during August32 seconds ago
-
'Punjab govt committed to providing relief to people'35 seconds ago
-
Alhamra to present ‘The White Plague'39 seconds ago
-
Workshop on Indigenous Flora held at PNCA46 seconds ago
-
Workshop held to discuss EPA role to protect environment51 seconds ago
-
5 arrested for de-sealing boilers illegally1 minute ago
-
Experts highlight training value of apple chain in Balochistan1 minute ago
-
Hyderi Market police raid sheesha café, arrest 9 suspects11 minutes ago
-
Price control magistrates urged to increase inspections11 minutes ago
-
Fugitive arrested after 16 years11 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 18 properties over commercialization fee default11 minutes ago
-
PU VC appoints Dr Amanullah as Law College principal11 minutes ago