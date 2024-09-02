Open Menu

Lahore Receives Moderate Rain

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Lahore receives moderate rain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The provincial capital experienced light to moderate rain on Monday, resulting in a pleasant drop in temperatures to 25°C.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more showers during next 48 hours.

The first spell of rain began around 10:30 a.m. and stopped at 11-30am while the second spell started around 4pm and continued till 5:35pm varying light to moderate in most parts of the city.

Maximum rain was recorded in Nishter Town with 107 mm while areas across the city also received shower with Jail Road (6.4 mm), Airport (7 mm), Gulberg (42 mm), Laxmi Chowk (trace), Upper Mall (31 mm), Mughalpura (2 mm), Tajpura (36 mm), Chowk Nakhuda (02 mm), Pani Wala Talab (trace), Farrukhabad (trace), Gulshan-e-Ravi (43), Iqbal Town (24 mm), Samanabad (13 mm), Johar Town (6 mm), and Qartaba Chowk (trace).

City district government personnel were actively engaged in drainage operations during and after the rain. Officers also conducted visits to low-lying areas to assess and manage the situation.

According to a PMD spokesperson, rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavyfalls) are expected in Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Layyah, Rajanpur and Rahimyar Khan and Bhakkar, during next 48 hours.

