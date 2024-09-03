Open Menu

Lahore Receives Moderate Rain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Lahore receives moderate rain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Moderate to light but scattered rain was observed in the city on Tuesday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rain started early morning and continued till night in spans in different localities of the city. The stagnant rainwater slowed down the traffic on the roads and caused inconvenience for the citizens.

Following the rain, MD WASA Ghufran Ahmed came out in the field and made surprise visits to the low-lying areas, ponding points, rain emergency camps and disposal stations of the agency. He passed strict directions to put the generators on standby with extra fuel in case of power outages.

The MD WASA said that till Tuesday night, all the major roads and ponding points were cleared.

He said directions have already been issued to the WASA field staff to remain alert.

Meanwhile, the MET officials said monsoon currents from Arabian sea were penetrating Southern and eastern parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was prevailing over Kashmir and adjoining areas.

They predicted that rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) was expected in Sindh, northeast/south Balochistan and south Punjab. Rain-wind/thundershower was likely at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities across the country.

Tuesday’s highest temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 34.4°C and minimum was 23.6°C.

