Open Menu

Lahore Receives Record-breaking 291 Mm Monsoon Rain In 10 Hours

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Lahore receives record-breaking 291 mm monsoon rain in 10 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The provincial metropolis on Wednesday received 291 mm rain in just 10 hours to break a 30-year old record of heavy monsoon rain in such a short time.

Heavy monsoon started at around 4 am before dawn and continued intermittently for 10 hours which inundated some parts of the city.

The heavy rain disrupted life and businesses as the rainwater affected all and sundry on a day when downpour did not look to provide any relief to the Lahorites.

Scores of city areas received more that 200 mm rain which included Lakshmi Chowk (266 mm), Niahter Town (258), Gulshan-e-Ravi (252), Johar Town (250), Qartaba Chowk (241), Tajpura (238), Pani wala Talab (222), and Allama Iqbal Town (221 mm).

The climate change is presumed to have a role in the intensity of monsoon as the city received 238 mm rain on June 26 last month. Lahore had received 288 mm rain in the year 2018.

WASA Lahore claimed that the teams were deployed immediately in the rain-hit areas which cleared the rainwater.

The WASA teams were still in the field to ensue smooth water flow in the city.

The heavy rain also disrupted electricity supply by LESCO in different regions while the LESCO Chief maintained that electricity supply to some feeders was temporarily disrupted to avoid losses due to wet weather. He further said that electricity supply will be restored in such areas as the rain subsides.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana formed a 50-men special contingent of Dolphin police to help the people stuck in the rain-hit areas of the city.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi put off his official work and visited the rain-hit areas in the city and monitored the drainage work as the canal water overflowed and entered the adjacent residential area.

The Chief Minister said that another monsoon rain spell is expected in the city tonight.

Related Topics

Lahore Weather Chief Minister Police Electricity Punjab Water June 2018 All LESCO

Recent Stories

UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidenc ..

UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidency with 7 resolutions adopted, ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that de ..

UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that delivers for all : COP28 Preside ..

5 minutes ago
 OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting ..

OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting stability, balance of oil mark ..

50 minutes ago
 Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-ex ..

Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-exports estimated at AED 48 bill ..

1 hour ago
 Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kas ..

Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kashmir Martyrs Day

1 hour ago
 CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

1 hour ago
Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up ..

Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up in Kiev Court - Minister

1 hour ago
 OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizin ..

OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizing Oil Markets - Secretary Gene ..

2 hours ago
 Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

2 hours ago
 Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI

2 hours ago
 Sharjeel terms July 5 as Black Day in history of P ..

Sharjeel terms July 5 as Black Day in history of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Biden Ahead of Meeting With Kristersson Says Looki ..

Biden Ahead of Meeting With Kristersson Says Looking Forward to Sweden Joining N ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan