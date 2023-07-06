Lahore receives record-breaking 291 mm monsoon rain in 10 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The provincial metropolis on Wednesday received 291 mm rain in just 10 hours to break a 30-year old record of heavy monsoon rain in such a short time.

Heavy monsoon started at around 4 am before dawn and continued intermittently for 10 hours which inundated some parts of the city.

The heavy rain disrupted life and businesses as the rainwater affected all and sundry on a day when downpour did not look to provide any relief to the Lahorites.

Scores of city areas received more that 200 mm rain which included Lakshmi Chowk (266 mm), Niahter Town (258), Gulshan-e-Ravi (252), Johar Town (250), Qartaba Chowk (241), Tajpura (238), Pani wala Talab (222), and Allama Iqbal Town (221 mm).

The climate change is presumed to have a role in the intensity of monsoon as the city received 238 mm rain on June 26 last month. Lahore had received 288 mm rain in the year 2018.

WASA Lahore claimed that the teams were deployed immediately in the rain-hit areas which cleared the rainwater.

The WASA teams were still in the field to ensue smooth water flow in the city.

The heavy rain also disrupted electricity supply by LESCO in different regions while the LESCO Chief maintained that electricity supply to some feeders was temporarily disrupted to avoid losses due to wet weather. He further said that electricity supply will be restored in such areas as the rain subsides.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana formed a 50-men special contingent of Dolphin police to help the people stuck in the rain-hit areas of the city.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi put off his official work and visited the rain-hit areas in the city and monitored the drainage work as the canal water overflowed and entered the adjacent residential area.

The Chief Minister said that another monsoon rain spell is expected in the city tonight.