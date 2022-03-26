Lahore residents to announce verdict against 'conscience-selling' on Sunday:Hammad Azhar

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said a mammoth public rally would leave from Lahore on Sunday morning to participate in the historic meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), scheduled to be held at the Islamabad Parade Ground, ending the politics of corrupt elements forever

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said a mammoth public rally would leave from Lahore on Sunday morning to participate in the historic meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), scheduled to be held at the Islamabad Parade Ground, ending the politics of corrupt elements forever.

"Tomorrow (Sunday) at 9 a.m., the people of Lahore will announce their verdict against the conscience-selling at the Lahore-Islamabad motorway," the minister said on his Twitter handle.

He said participants of the rally would gather at a point after crossing the Ravi Toll Plaza to leave for the public meeting venue in Islamabad, expressing unity against the corrupt practices and horse-trading in politics.

Hammad said the alliance of opposition parties that even quarrelled over the holding of public meetings how could form a joint government.

There would be a 'sea' of PTI workers on March 27 that would wash away all such dreams of the opposition, he added.