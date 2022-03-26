UrduPoint.com

Lahore Residents To Announce Verdict Against 'conscience-selling' On Sunday:Hammad Azhar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2022 | 03:14 PM

Lahore residents to announce verdict against 'conscience-selling' on Sunday:Hammad Azhar

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said a mammoth public rally would leave from Lahore on Sunday morning to participate in the historic meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), scheduled to be held at the Islamabad Parade Ground, ending the politics of corrupt elements forever

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said a mammoth public rally would leave from Lahore on Sunday morning to participate in the historic meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), scheduled to be held at the Islamabad Parade Ground, ending the politics of corrupt elements forever.

"Tomorrow (Sunday) at 9 a.m., the people of Lahore will announce their verdict against the conscience-selling at the Lahore-Islamabad motorway," the minister said on his Twitter handle.

He said participants of the rally would gather at a point after crossing the Ravi Toll Plaza to leave for the public meeting venue in Islamabad, expressing unity against the corrupt practices and horse-trading in politics.

Hammad said the alliance of opposition parties that even quarrelled over the holding of public meetings how could form a joint government.

There would be a 'sea' of PTI workers on March 27 that would wash away all such dreams of the opposition, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Motorway Twitter Alliance March Sunday All From Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

FESCO issues shutdown notice

FESCO issues shutdown notice

8 seconds ago
 Total of 64 Civilians Killed, 583 Injured in DPR i ..

Total of 64 Civilians Killed, 583 Injured in DPR in 36-Day Escalation - DPR Miss ..

9 seconds ago
 Voting on No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan is likel ..

Voting on No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan is likely on April 4: Sheikh Rashid

8 minutes ago
 Turkish Media Report About Mine-Like Object at Ent ..

Turkish Media Report About Mine-Like Object at Entrance to Bosphorus Strait

14 seconds ago
 One killed, two injured as trailer hits motorcycle ..

One killed, two injured as trailer hits motorcycle

2 minutes ago
 Governor writes letter to DG FIA for arrest of Jam ..

Governor writes letter to DG FIA for arrest of Jam Abdul Karim

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>