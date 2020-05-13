UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Restaurant Association Calls On Hashim Jawan Bakht

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Lahore Restaurant Association calls on Hashim Jawan Bakht

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Javan Bakht said on Tuesday that protection of industries was essential for revival of economy.

During a meeting with Lahore Restaurant Association's representatives at the Civil Secretariat, here, he said that restaurant industry was an important industry and it also contributed significantly.

The provincial minister said the Punjab government's practical proposals for reviving the business were being considered. The cooperation of the association would be helpful in speedy revival and protection of the business, he added.

The minister vowed that in view of the increasing cases of coronavirus in Lahore, complete eradication of downturn was not possible but measures were being taken to ensure resumption of vital economic activities. He said the government wanted to strengthen the industry so that people's employment could be restored.

He emphasized that the government would not only completely eradicate coronavirus but would also take steps to promote trade and businesses.

Association representatives assured that industry would fully implement the SOPs being laid down by the government.

Related Topics

Lahore Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Government Industry Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation provides 2,770 Iftar meals to m ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP denies rumours regarding closing shopping ma ..

1 hour ago

India announced $266 billion stimulus

2 hours ago

UAE develops systematic response plan for economic ..

2 hours ago

Ricardo Hausmann: UAE has great opportunities in r ..

2 hours ago

UAE surpasses 500 metric tons of Global COVID-19 a ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.