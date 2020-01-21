UrduPoint.com
Lahore Restaurant Association Delegation Meets DG Punjab Food Authority

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 27 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 10:48 PM

A delegation of Lahore Restaurant Association (LRA) on Tuesday met Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Irfan Memon and consulted him over the classification of restaurants which meet the provincial food standards

During the meeting, matters pertaining to classification system of restaurants in Punjab came under discussion. He directed the concerned department to submit suggestions regarding the classification system as early as possible. He said the authority would keep those restaurants in category 'A' which would follow PFA laws completely.

In the session, the supply of leftover/excess food to deprived people according to the Disposal of Excess of Food Regulation was also discussed.

Irfan Memon added that reward points would be given to all those restaurants which would follow the Excess Food Regulation.

The director general said that the purpose of the classifications of the restaurant was to encourage the health food providers. Punjab Food Authority provides free of cost consultancy to food business operator who provides safe and healthy food.

