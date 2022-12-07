UrduPoint.com

Lahore Schools To Remain Closed Thrice A Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has announced schools' closure for three days a week in Lahore due to worsening smog situation.

As per a notification, issued Tuesday night, the provincial government notified that all public and private schools in Lahore district would remain closed on every Friday and Saturday, in addition to the weekly holiday on Sunday, till the further orders.

The notification was issued in compliance with the directions of the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a public interest petition, filed on the environmental issues.

Meanwhile, in light of the LHC directions, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority also announced closure of private offices for two days a week in the provincial metropolis.

"All private offices, being operated by companies, private sector entities and individuals, within the territorial limits of Lahore Metropolitan Corporation, shall remain closed on every Friday and Saturday, with effect from 7-12-2022 until 15-1-2023. However, their staff may work from home," says a notification, issued here on Wednesday.

