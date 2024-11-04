Lahore second most polluted city in the world

The provincial capital was still the second most polluted city in the world on Monday Despite the Punjab government efforts

The average smog rate in the City of Gardens was 414; Air Quality Index at DHA Phase-VIII was 714 and Syed Maratab Ali Road 613.

The average rate of smog in the city was less than the previous day, but the situation is still alarming.

In order to protect children from the polluted atmosphere, holidays have been announced in the Primary schools of Lahore from November 4 to November 9.

Due to the bad environment the administration has banned the entry of heavy vehicles in the city on Friday and Sunday. On the other hand, according to the Department of Meteorology, the minimum temperature in Lahore was 19 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature was 31 degrees Celsius. The humidity in the air reached 77 percent.