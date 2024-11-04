Open Menu

Lahore Second Most Polluted City In The World

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2024 | 06:55 PM

Lahore second most polluted city in the world

The provincial capital was still the second most polluted city in the world on Monday Despite the Punjab government efforts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The provincial capital was still the second most polluted city in the world on Monday Despite the Punjab government efforts.

The average smog rate in the City of Gardens was 414; Air Quality Index at DHA Phase-VIII was 714 and Syed Maratab Ali Road 613.

The average rate of smog in the city was less than the previous day, but the situation is still alarming.

In order to protect children from the polluted atmosphere, holidays have been announced in the Primary schools of Lahore from November 4 to November 9.

Due to the bad environment the administration has banned the entry of heavy vehicles in the city on Friday and Sunday. On the other hand, according to the Department of Meteorology, the minimum temperature in Lahore was 19 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature was 31 degrees Celsius. The humidity in the air reached 77 percent.

Related Topics

Lahore World Government Of Punjab Holidays Vehicles Road November Sunday From

Recent Stories

Commissioner meets traders

Commissioner meets traders

2 minutes ago
 CBWB takes four beggar kids into custody

CBWB takes four beggar kids into custody

5 minutes ago
 Kidnapped trader recovered, accused arrested

Kidnapped trader recovered, accused arrested

5 minutes ago
 New Delhi, Lahore most polluted cities in world

New Delhi, Lahore most polluted cities in world

2 minutes ago
 Three day ‘Quran Calligraphy Workshop’ begins

Three day ‘Quran Calligraphy Workshop’ begins

2 minutes ago
 Furniture shop gutted

Furniture shop gutted

2 minutes ago
Two blind murders traced, accused arrested

Two blind murders traced, accused arrested

2 minutes ago
 IUB VC applauds Maryam Ki Dastak program

IUB VC applauds Maryam Ki Dastak program

3 minutes ago
 Three industrial units fined

Three industrial units fined

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to present Rs630bn surplus budget next ..

Punjab govt to present Rs630bn surplus budget next year: Punjab Information Mini ..

2 minutes ago
 Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) clears encr ..

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) clears encroachments

2 minutes ago
 Governor joins Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day c ..

Governor joins Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day celebrations

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan