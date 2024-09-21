Open Menu

Lahore Sees Low Turnout At PTI Rally: Uzma Bukhari

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Lahore sees low turnout at PTI rally: Uzma Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Punjab's Information and Culture Minister, Uzma Bukhari, on Saturday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) rally in the city had a significantly low turnout, with only 3,000 people in the rally.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that PTI has lost its influence in Punjab and the party's current situation reflects the public’s rejection of their leadership.

Despite bringing in participants from other provinces, the turnout remained low, she said.

She highlighted that there were no road blockades or container barriers placed by the government to obstruct the rally.

She said that the PTI leaders were simply unable to bring out the crowds.

Leaders like Aaliya Hamza, who was keen on the rally, could only gather 150 people, while Latif Khosa arrived with merely 20 to 25 supporters," she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Road From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

7 hours ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

7 hours ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

8 hours ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

9 hours ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

9 hours ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

10 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

13 hours ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

22 hours ago
 PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

22 hours ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

22 hours ago
 Special reforms are underway to further improve th ..

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan