Lahore Sees Low Turnout At PTI Rally: Uzma Bukhari
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2024 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Punjab's Information and Culture Minister, Uzma Bukhari, on Saturday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) rally in the city had a significantly low turnout, with only 3,000 people in the rally.
Talking to a private news channel, she said that PTI has lost its influence in Punjab and the party's current situation reflects the public’s rejection of their leadership.
Despite bringing in participants from other provinces, the turnout remained low, she said.
She highlighted that there were no road blockades or container barriers placed by the government to obstruct the rally.
She said that the PTI leaders were simply unable to bring out the crowds.
Leaders like Aaliya Hamza, who was keen on the rally, could only gather 150 people, while Latif Khosa arrived with merely 20 to 25 supporters," she added.
