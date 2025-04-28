Lahore selected as ECO Tourism Capital for 2027 at ministerial meeting in Erzurum, Türkiye

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) In a landmark achievement for Pakistan, the 6th ECO Ministerial Meeting on Tourism, held in Erzurum — the ECO Tourism Capital for 2025 — officially selected Lahore as the ECO Tourism Capital for 2027.

The meeting brought together tourism ministers and senior officials from nine ECO member states, as well as representatives from the ECO Secretariat, ECO Observers, the Organization of Turkic States, and the Turkish Cypriot State, said a press release on Monday.

The session opened with remarks by Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan, ECO Secretary General, who emphasized the vital role of tourism in fostering regional integration. H.E. Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Minister of Culture and Tourism of Türkiye, outlined Türkiye’s strategies for strengthening its tourism sector.

Heading Pakistan’s delegation, MNA Ali Zahid Khan highlighted the immense tourism potential within the ECO region, noting that all member states are rich in natural, cultural, and historical assets. “By leveraging these resources, we can drive socio-economic development, enhance people-to-people contacts, and promote peace and prosperity across the region,” he said.

He further informed the gathering that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan is implementing a comprehensive tourism promotion strategy, aligned with ECO Vision 2025.

These initiatives aim to position tourism as a major driver of economic growth and sustainable development.

During the proceedings, Pakistan’s delegation delivered a highly acclaimed multimedia presentation on Lahore’s vibrant cultural and historical landscape, leading to the unanimous selection of Lahore as the ECO Tourism Capital for 2027.

The meeting also reviewed progress in regional tourism cooperation under the ECO framework and discussed the tourism-related components of ECO’s forthcoming strategic vision for the next decade.

A key highlight was the launch of the 1st Edition of the ECO Tourism Investment Guide, designed to attract investment and enhance tourism opportunities across the region.

The event concluded with the adoption of the “Erzurum Declaration,” reaffirming member states’ commitment to advancing regional tourism cooperation and outlining future strategies.

Pakistan’s delegation, led by MNA Ali Zahid Khan, included Mr. Syed Ashiq Kirmani, Minister of Agriculture Punjab; Mr. Aftab ur Rehman Rana, Managing Director PTDC; Mr. Farid Tarar, Secretary Tourism Punjab; and Dr. Nasir Mehmood, Managing Director TDCP.

H.E. Mehmet Nuri Ersoy expressed his pleasure in hosting the delegates, reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening ties within the ECO tourism network.