Lahore set to host 9th Faiz Festival 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) is set to host the most anticipated cultural and literary event of the year—the 9th Faiz Festival 2025.

Scheduled to take place from February 14 to 16, this three-day festival promises an immersive experience of poetry, literature, music, and performing arts. Organized by the Faiz Ghar Foundation, the festival aims to uphold the rich artistic legacy of Faiz Ahmed Faiz while fostering harmony, unity, and a deep appreciation for cultural diversity

The festival will be inaugurated with a thought-provoking art exhibition titled "Tum Apni Karni Kar Guzro," setting the tone for an intellectually and emotionally charged event. Over three days, attendees can engage in over 50 interactive sessions, including literary discussions, poetry recitations, theatrical performances, book launches, musical concert's and various cultural workshops.

One of the festival's most significant attractions will be a special session dedicated to the poetry of Faiz Ahmed Faiz, featuring esteemed literary figures such as Zehra Nigah, Iftikhar Arif, and moderator Dr. Saif Mahmood. In another engaging session, "Tum Jo Chaho Tou Suno," renowned cultural ambassador Moneeza Hashmi will converse with acclaimed Indian actress and filmmaker Nandita Das, fostering cross-border dialogue through literature and the arts.

The Faiz Festival 2025 will also pay homage to the late literary giant Bapsi Sidhwa, celebrating her contributions to storytelling and highlighting the influence of South Asian literature on the global stage. In addition, the session titled "Hum Dharti Ki Malikain Hain" (We Are the Queens of the Land) will recognize the remarkable achievements of women across various fields, celebrating their resilience and contributions to society.

A host of insightful panel discussions will explore pressing socio-cultural themes, such as the plight of Palestine in "Arz-e-Palestine Ka Ilm" (The Struggle of Palestine), the beauty and evolution of the urdu language in "Urdu Hai Jis ka Naam" (The Language Called Urdu), and the impact of population growth on the environment in "Barhti Abadi, Simatti Dharti" (Rising Population, Shrinking Land).

Other discussions will delve into the history and legacy of television dramas, Hazara culture, the fusion of classical and contemporary poetry, and the artistic heritage of Lahore.

Music enthusiasts will be treated to mesmerising performances by celebrated vocalists Shafqat Amanat Ali and Sara Raza Khan, ensuring a perfect blend of classical and modern melodies that reflect the essence of South Asian musical traditions. Additionally, audiences will be captivated by dynamic theatrical performances, open-mic poetry sessions, and the rhythmic beats of traditional dhol drumming.

Speaking about the festival's significance, the Executive Director of Alhamra Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi said, "The Faiz Festival is not merely an event—it is a profound celebration of art, culture, and intellectual discourse that has the power to shape societies and inspire generations. Through literature, music, and dialogue, we cultivate an environment where creativity thrives, voices are heard and bridges are built across cultures. Alhamra takes immense pride in hosting this prestigious festival, which not only honors the timeless legacy of Faiz Ahmed Faiz but also underscores the transformative role of cultural heritage in reshaping perspectives, fostering unity, and igniting meaningful change in the world."

Indeed, the Faiz Festival is a testament to artistic expression's power in bridging divides, inspiring thought, and fostering social cohesion. Alhamra, as the custodian of Pakistan's cultural and artistic traditions, continues to play a pivotal role in nurturing talent and promoting the arts as a vehicle for positive change.

This year's Faiz Festival is expected to draw a diverse audience of intellectuals, artists, students, and culture enthusiasts from across the country and beyond. With its vibrant program and thought-provoking themes, the festival reaffirms Lahore's status as the cultural capital of Pakistan and strengthens the city's legacy of artistic excellence.

As the excitement builds, the 9th Faiz Festival 2025 is poised to be the grandest and most culturally enriching event of the year—an unmissable experience for anyone who believes in the transformative power of art, literature, and music.