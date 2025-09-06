Lahore Shines Bright With Grand Celebrations Of Eid Milad-un-Nabi
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The metropolitan of Lahore on Saturday witnessed grand celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, with processions, Mehfil-e-Milad, Quran recitations, and vibrant illuminations marking the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal.
Citizens expressed their deep devotion to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) through a variety of religious and cultural activities.
Major roads and intersections of the city, including The Mall, Jail Road, Liberty Market, and Davis Road, were decorated with lights, buntings, and models of Masjid-e-Nabawi and the Holy Kaaba. Iconic landmarks such as Liberty Roundabout and Racecourse Park glowed with special lighting arrangements made by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA). The building of the Punjab’s Provincial Assembly was also decorated with lights.
Traditional processions began early in the morning from different parts of the city and culminated in central gatherings where participants recited naats and distributed food.
The annual central procession in Lahore passed through its traditional route with thousands of participants, while mosques and homes across the city held Mehfil-e-Milad to highlight the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH).
Punjab Police made elaborate security arrangements, deploying thousands of personnel across the provincial capital. Control rooms and surveillance systems were set up to ensure the peaceful conduct of more than 200 Milad gatherings and processions in Lahore.
Scholars, while addressing gatherings, emphasized that the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a complete code of conduct, and following his teachings is the key to unity, compassion, and peace. They urged the youth to adopt the Seerat-un-Nabi as their guiding principle in life.
The day concluded with dazzling fireworks in several areas, as Lahore once again illuminated with love and devotion in honor of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
