Lahore-Sialkot Motorway Likely To Be Completed By Year End

Sat 10th August 2019 | 02:43 PM

Work on under construction 91 kilometre Lahore-Sialkot Motorway is going on and it is expected that the project would be accomplished by end of this year.

As per its schedule, the project was to be completed by August this year but so far about 65 per cent progress has been achieved, an official of National Highway Authority (NHA) official informed APP on Saturday.

Lahore-Sialkot Motorway(LSM) is being constructed at the cost of Rs 43.84 billion. The four-lane Lahore-Sialkot Motorway has been divided in four sections on Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis and so far about 50 per cent physical progress has been achieved.

The official said the motorway has seven interchanges, eight flyovers, 40 bridges and 70 underpasses. It would be linked with Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2) and Grand Trunk Road (N-5) through Lahore link road near Kala Shah Kaku.

He said that the motorway, would help reduce travel distance between Sialkot and Lahore and would open new vistas of socio-economic and human development in Sialkot region.

The motorways east bound exits include Lahore, Sialkot Bypass, Kala Khatai, Narowal,Wahndo, Mundeke, Pasrur and Sialkot while its west bound exits include Kala ShahKaku (M-2 inter-change), Muridke, Eimanabad, Gujranwala City, Daska, and Wazirabad.

