Lahore-Sialkot Motorway to be extended in 18 months

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The authorities concerned would be awarding extension work of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, which is expected to be completed in 24 months, for the betterment of the public.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) intends to extend Lahore-Sialkot Motorway by building Sialkot-Kharian and Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorways on Build Operate Transfer (BOT) basis under Public–Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, an official told APP.

He said the contract was yet to be awarded and as per current status, the bids received for the project were opened on July 13.

After detailed evaluation, Letter of Intent (LoI) was issued to the successful bidder on August 15, he said.

He said subsequent to that, a Letter of Support (LoS) would be issued followed by contract negotiations. It is anticipated that the concession will be awarded after taking necessary approvals by December, 2022, he said.

Thereafter, the concessionaire has to achieve financial close (arrange funds for equity & debt) within six months. The construction activities are expected to start by June, 2023. The construction period of the project is 24-months, he said.