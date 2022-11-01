UrduPoint.com

Lahore-Sialkot Motorway To Be Extended In 18 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Lahore-Sialkot Motorway to be extended in 18 months

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The authorities concerned would be awarding extension work of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, which is expected to be completed in 24 months, for the betterment of the public.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) intends to extend Lahore-Sialkot Motorway by building Sialkot-Kharian and Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorways on Build Operate Transfer (BOT) basis under Public–Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, an official told APP.

He said the contract was yet to be awarded and as per current status, the bids received for the project were opened on July 13.

After detailed evaluation, Letter of Intent (LoI) was issued to the successful bidder on August 15, he said.

He said subsequent to that, a Letter of Support (LoS) would be issued followed by contract negotiations. It is anticipated that the concession will be awarded after taking necessary approvals by December, 2022, he said.

Thereafter, the concessionaire has to achieve financial close (arrange funds for equity & debt) within six months. The construction activities are expected to start by June, 2023. The construction period of the project is 24-months, he said.

Related Topics

Motorway June July August December NHA Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

2 hours ago
 OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealand

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat first against New Zealand

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.