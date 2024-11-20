(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) After a gap of three days, the provincial capital once again stood second with an AQI of 184 in the list of world’s top ten most polluted cities while the Indian capital Delhi was on the first place.

Though the city’s AQI has improved and the change of wind speed has cleared the city skies from the trapped gasses, there is a dire need to continue anti-smog measures as the situation may return back in case of negligence, said environmental experts, adding, the government needed to do excessive water sprinkling on the dry patches (without grass) around the roads to stop rise of fugitive dust.

As per the IQAir, the highest AQI was recorded at CERP Office 255, Phase8-DHA (226), Valancia Town Lahore (210), Pakistan Engineering Services (Pvt) Ltd. (186), Syed Maratib Ali Road (179), Climate Finance Pakistan HQ (179), WWF-PAKISTAN (177), Ghazi Road Interchange (176), University of Management and Technology (173), US Consulate in Lahore (172), Lahore American School (166), Revenue Employees Coop Housing Society (164), Johar Town (152) and Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam (124).