Lahore Stands Second In Pollution Ranking
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The changing weather conditions also failed to reduce air pollution, and the overall air pollution rate in the city was recorded at 196.
Lahore stood second in the country's air pollution ranking.
The pollution rate around the Power Zone Head Office was 420, the rate at the US Consulate was 334, UMT 247, the pollution rate at the CERP Office was 239, while the current temperature in the city was recorded at 20 degrees Celsius.
According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature is likely to be 9 and the maximum is 22 degrees, and the humidity ratio in the air was recorded at 31 per cent.
Weather forecasters say that there is a possibility of rain in Lahore on Nov 8 and 9, which will further reduce air pollution.
Recent Stories
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IG Police Balochistan stresses to use modern technology for elimination of terrorist, criminal eleme ..12 minutes ago
-
Women University to host conference on linguistics, multidisciplinary research12 minutes ago
-
KPT, Port Qasim’s problems to be resolved on priority: Qaiser Sheikh12 minutes ago
-
Over 7.5 kg drugs seized in major bust12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt expands children’s heart surgery programme22 minutes ago
-
From Algebra to Astronomy: Uzbek pioneering scientists shaped global knowledge22 minutes ago
-
Security forces eliminate 22 terrorists in successful operations, six soldiers martyred32 minutes ago
-
Jaffar Mandokhail praises minority communities' role in development of Balochistan32 minutes ago
-
JICA celebrates 70 years of ODA to Pakistan with photo exhibition32 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah condoles death of Father of Salman Masood32 minutes ago
-
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP operations49 minutes ago
-
Minister attends Christmas event in Jhelum52 minutes ago