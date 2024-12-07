Lahore stands second in pollution ranking

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The changing weather conditions also failed to reduce air pollution, and the overall air pollution rate in the city was recorded at 196.

Lahore stood second in the country's air pollution ranking.

The pollution rate around the Power Zone Head Office was 420, the rate at the US Consulate was 334, UMT 247, the pollution rate at the CERP Office was 239, while the current temperature in the city was recorded at 20 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature is likely to be 9 and the maximum is 22 degrees, and the humidity ratio in the air was recorded at 31 per cent.

Weather forecasters say that there is a possibility of rain in Lahore on Nov 8 and 9, which will further reduce air pollution.