Lahore Still World's Second Most Polluted City Despite Govt Measures

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2023 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Despite government efforts, the provincial metropolis was the second most polluted place in the world on Sunday.

According to the Meteorological Department, the overall air pollution level in the city was 221. In Phase-VIII DHA, it was 308, Cantt Polo Ground 263, Aitchison College 185, Shahrah-e-Quad-e-Azam 373, Johor Town 189, while at Fida Hussain House was 230.

Meanwhile, on the instructions of Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, action continues against violation of anti-smog orders. Four trash burning furnaces have been demolished for using old technology, while nine were extinguished. The Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD) also started various initiatives to control smog, under which smog dissolution “weather generators” have been installed in Lahore.

EPD Directors Naseem-Ur-Rehman Shah told APP that anti-smog generators were operating successfully in Russia, Dubai, adding a weather generator is capable of dissolving smog in a 10 square kilometer area.

The EPD director said that all possible measures including generators were being taken to control smog. “Short and medium-term projects have been prepared in this regard”, he added.

He said that it was the need of the hour to reduce the emission of harmful gases and use modern technology to control air pollution. Meanwhile, the EPD’s anti-smog squad sealed various smoke emitting units in the city.

The anti-smog squad also imposed fines worth millions on factories and units responsible for creating smog.

