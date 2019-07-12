UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Tandoor Owners Want To Sell Naan For Rs20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 02:30 PM

Lahore tandoor owners want to sell naan for Rs20

The Lahore Nanbai Association demanded on Friday an increase in the price of naan and roti after the imposition of the GST

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) The Lahore Nanbai Association demanded on Friday an increase in the price of naan and roti after the imposition of the GST.They claim that of 17% GST has been imposed on the flour milling industry.Tandoor owners in Lahore have demanded that a flat rate of Rs20 be fixed for naan and Rs15 for roti.

The new prices will come into effect from Monday. Tandoor Association Lahore leader and flour dealer Aftab Gill has said that since Ramazan, the cost of a sack of flour has increased by Rs1,000.He has said that if the government fails to fulfill their demands, his associates will be compelled to go on strike across Punjab.

They also demanded the withdrawal of the GST on flour. However, the FBR has claimed that there was no imposition of GST on flour.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Price FBR From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

12 dead as jeep plunged into River Indus

5 seconds ago

Turkey Maintains Close Contact With Russia on S-40 ..

7 seconds ago

Chinese corporate heads assure $5 billion investme ..

9 seconds ago

Russian, Iranian Officials Note High Level of Coop ..

16 seconds ago

Huawei Urges US to Completely Remove Chinese Tech ..

7 minutes ago

South Korea dog meat protesters hounded by farmers ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.