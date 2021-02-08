Lahore teenager abducted, raped and murdered

(@fidahassanain)

The victim, identified as Abdullah, whose body was hanging from the ceiling in an empty house in Hanjarwal area of the provincial capital.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2021) An 11-year old child was abducted, raped and murdered, the police said on Monday.

The victim was identified Abdullah. The horrific incident took place in Hanjarwal area of the provincial capital.

According to the police, the boy was strangulated to death after he was abducted and raped. Abdullah was missing since morning but later in the day his dead body was found hanging from the ceiling in any empty house in the same area.

Abdullah was taken to Jinnah Hospital where the doctors confirmed him dead. The police took the body into custody and started further investigation.

“The boy was raped and then was strangulated to death,” said the police.

This is not just one incident of abduction, rape and murder of a child as hundreds of children were raped and filmed in Kasur district—which falls under Lahore division.

“This is barbarism. This is nothing but cruelty. Why we failed to protect our children. Where is police and what are they doing for us. Look what is happening to our children,” the man who is said to be the relative of the victim cried at Jinnah Hospital.

He was just got out of control.