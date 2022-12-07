UrduPoint.com

Lahore To Be Developed As Smart City: CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 09:06 PM

CEO Aga Khan Foundation Cultural Services Kh. Tauseef Ahmad called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office here on Wednesday.

A principled decision was made to develop Lahore as a smart city in collaboration with the Aga Khan Foundation Cultural Services and the CM also called for a feasibility report in this regard. He noted that Lahore will have the honour of being the first smart city in Pakistan.

The CM said the digitalization of Lahore city will be done with the support of PITB while urban services will be provided through a mobile app, he added.

Alongside this, Baba Bulleh Shah's mausoleum in Kasur will be revamped to restore its beauty to the pattern of the Wazir Khan Mosque. This will promote religious tourism while artists will be invited to sing the poetry of Baba Bulleh Shah, he concluded.

The principal secretary to CM and the secretary local government department were present.

