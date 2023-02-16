UrduPoint.com

Lahore To Have Model Cattle Market Soon: Secretary LG

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):Punjab Local Government Secretary Dr. Irshad Ahmed has said that Shahpur Kanjran, the biggest cattle market in Lahore, is going to be made a model cattle market.

He along with Special Secretary LG Pervaiz Iqbal visited the site to review the cleanliness, overcharging, street lights and other amenities in the market on Thursday. While inspecting the facilities available in the cattle market, the secretary directed the CEO Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company Lateef Khan to start work immediately on the model cattle market project, estimate the cost and also get prepare the best layout from Nespak.

He further said, "millions of people come to buy and sell animals in Shahpur Kanjran Mandi on Eid-ul-Adha and on normal days.

It is our responsibility to provide them with the best facilities like roads, sanitation, sewerage, parking and lighting." The Secretary said that this initiative will double the company's income.

He directed that the process of purchasing 418 kanals of land for the model cattle market should be completed soon.

On this occasion, the LG Secretary asked the purchasers about over charging and also reviewed the complaint cell, veterinary camp and rescue 1122 camp.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Punjab Cattle Market Company Latif Khan gave a briefing about the management issues of the Cattle Market and the facilities being provided in the market.

