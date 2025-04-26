Lahore To Shine Globally As ECO Tourism Capital 2027: CM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif celebrated a moment of pride for Pakistan and Punjab, announcing that Lahore has been declared the ECO Tourism Capital for 2027 at the 6th ECO Tourism Ministerial Meeting held in Erzurum, Türkiye.
In a message posted on social media platform X, the chief minister said, “Lahore, a city of history, heritage, and love, has earned this prestigious title thanks to its rich cultural traditions, magnificent historical landmarks, and immense tourism potential.
Lahore is ready to welcome the world.”
Expressing her gratitude to the ECO member countries, she said, “We deeply thank the ECO nations for honoring Lahore with this recognition. As ECO Tourism Capital 2027, Lahore is set to emerge as a leading center for tourism on the global stage.”
CM Maryam Nawaz vowed, “With the trust, support, and cooperation of the ECO community, we will proudly present the beauty, culture, and hospitality of Pakistan, Punjab, and Lahore to the world.”
