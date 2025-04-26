Open Menu

Lahore To Shine Globally As ECO Tourism Capital 2027: CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Lahore to shine globally as ECO Tourism Capital 2027: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif celebrated a moment of pride for Pakistan and Punjab, announcing that Lahore has been declared the ECO Tourism Capital for 2027 at the 6th ECO Tourism Ministerial Meeting held in Erzurum, Türkiye.

In a message posted on social media platform X, the chief minister said, “Lahore, a city of history, heritage, and love, has earned this prestigious title thanks to its rich cultural traditions, magnificent historical landmarks, and immense tourism potential.

Lahore is ready to welcome the world.”

Expressing her gratitude to the ECO member countries, she said, “We deeply thank the ECO nations for honoring Lahore with this recognition. As ECO Tourism Capital 2027, Lahore is set to emerge as a leading center for tourism on the global stage.”

CM Maryam Nawaz vowed, “With the trust, support, and cooperation of the ECO community, we will proudly present the beauty, culture, and hospitality of Pakistan, Punjab, and Lahore to the world.”

Recent Stories

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

1 hour ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

1 hour ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

1 hour ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

4 hours ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

17 hours ago
 Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Wate ..

Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..

17 hours ago
 DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

17 hours ago
 DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakist ..

DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations

17 hours ago
 Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with ..

Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan