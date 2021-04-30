Lahore to undergo lockdown on weekends to control spread of COVID-19

(@fidahassanain)

Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Usman has made this announcement in a bid to contain spread of Coronavirus in the provincial capital.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2021) Lahore—the provincial capital—will undergo complete lockdown on weekends to contain spread of COVID-19.

Lahore Division Commissioner Muhammad Usman made this announcment on Friday.

He said the businesses, shops and markets would remain closed across the city.

The decision was taken to save lives as Coronavirus cases continued to increase across the country and Punjab.

However, the commissioner made it clear that medical stores, petrol pumps and vaccination centres would remain open during the weekends.