Lahore Tops Global Pollution Ranking With 328 AQI
Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 10:54 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The air quality in Lahore has reached critical levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 328 on Tuesday, placing the city at the top of the list of the world's most polluted cities.
The Environment Protection Department (EPD) reported an average AQI of 256 for the city, and IQAir recorded a similarly unhealthy AQI of 232, signaling dangerous air quality. Other cities facing high pollution include Delhi (204 AQI), Dakar (155 AQI), and Dhaka (142 AQI).
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued an advisory warning of rising smog levels due to industrial pollution, vehicle emissions. This can lead to severe health risks, including respiratory issues and asthma. Major cities like Lahore, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala are particularly affected.
The PMD also emphasized the need for precautionary measures against dengue, with cases likely to decline in November but still requiring attention in the next two weeks due to favorable conditions for the mosquito-borne disease.
In response to the pollution crisis, authorities have intensified their crackdown on smog-causing sources. Over 328 brick kilns have been demolished, and several industrial units have been sealed across Punjab. Additionally, nearly 600 vehicles were impounded for emitting smoke.
Despite the increasing smog, the weather forecast predicts mainly dry conditions across most parts of Pakistan, with isolated rain expected in northern regions. The highest temperature recorded on Tuesday was 38°C in multiple southern cities, while Lahore observed a maximum of 33°C.
