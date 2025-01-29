Lahore tops list of most polluted cities

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Lahore topped the list of the world’s most polluted cities on Wednesday, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 271, classified as very unhealthy.

The PM2.5 concentration was 39.2 times the WHO’s annual guideline value.

The city's most polluted areas included: Burki Road – AQI 473, Shahdara Town – AQI 416, Bedian Road – AQI 414, Multan Road (near Chung) – AQI 362, Polo Ground Cantt – AQI 362, Mini Market Gulberg – AQI 326, Hiking & Mountaineering Club GCU – AQI 320, Askari 10 – AQI 310, WWF-Pakistan – AQI 286.