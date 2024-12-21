Lahore Tops List Of World’s 10 Most Polluted Cities
Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The provincial capital topped the list of the world’s 10 most polluted cities, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 266 (very unhealthy) on Saturday, while the highest AQI readings exceeded 500.
Data from IQAir revealed that the city’s PM2.5 concentration was 38.2 times higher than the World Health Organisation's annual guideline for PM2.5 levels.
According to the data, Lahore ranked as the world’s most polluted city, followed by Dhaka, Bangladesh, with an AQI of 238, and Hanoi, Vietnam, also at 238.
Other cities in the top ten included Delhi, India (214), Accra, Ghana (187), Chongqing, China (182), Cairo, Egypt (176), Kuwait City, Kuwait (160), Wuhan, China (159), and Krasnoyarsk, Russia (158).
Within Lahore, the most polluted areas included Polo Ground Cantt (555), Burki Road (414), DHA Phase V (380), Tufail Road near Rahat Bakery (374), Mini Market Gulberg (364), Askari 10 (356), Valancia Town (356), Hiking & Mountaineering Club GCU (354), US Consulate (334), and Thokar (302).
Recent Stories
Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai
Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa
PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT
Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands
US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight
Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition
Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna
UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..
Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore tops list of world’s 10 most polluted cities2 minutes ago
-
Major operation conducted against illegal encroachments11 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori visits Iranian Consulate11 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held at school to celebrate Christmas12 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister calls on Sindh Governor21 minutes ago
-
Devcom-Pakistan bells alarm on emerging threats to Margalla Hills National Park21 minutes ago
-
Governor urges youth to eliminate negative thinking21 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather with partly cloudy forecast for Balochistan21 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to ensure an uninterrupted gas supply in winter21 minutes ago
-
CM announces financial support package for Christian community21 minutes ago
-
KP governor blames PTI govt for Kurram crisis32 minutes ago
-
KC EU felicitates Kashmir-born Shafaq Mohammad on becoming a member of the UK House of Lords41 minutes ago