Open Menu

Lahore Tops List Of World’s 10 Most Polluted Cities

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Lahore tops list of world’s 10 most polluted cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The provincial capital topped the list of the world’s 10 most polluted cities, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 266 (very unhealthy) on Saturday, while the highest AQI readings exceeded 500.

Data from IQAir revealed that the city’s PM2.5 concentration was 38.2 times higher than the World Health Organisation's annual guideline for PM2.5 levels.

According to the data, Lahore ranked as the world’s most polluted city, followed by Dhaka, Bangladesh, with an AQI of 238, and Hanoi, Vietnam, also at 238.

Other cities in the top ten included Delhi, India (214), Accra, Ghana (187), Chongqing, China (182), Cairo, Egypt (176), Kuwait City, Kuwait (160), Wuhan, China (159), and Krasnoyarsk, Russia (158).

Within Lahore, the most polluted areas included Polo Ground Cantt (555), Burki Road (414), DHA Phase V (380), Tufail Road near Rahat Bakery (374), Mini Market Gulberg (364), Askari 10 (356), Valancia Town (356), Hiking & Mountaineering Club GCU (354), US Consulate (334), and Thokar (302).

Related Topics

India Lahore Delhi World Bangladesh Polo Russia China Egypt Kuwait Kuwait City Road Dhaka Chongqing Wuhan Cairo Accra Krasnoyarsk Hanoi Ghana Vietnam Gulberg GCU Market From Top Mini

Recent Stories

Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai

Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai

6 minutes ago
 Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow

Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow

36 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Afri ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa

1 hour ago
 PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING ..

PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT

2 hours ago
 Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeem ..

Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands

2 hours ago
 US official’s alleged threat perception from Pak ..

US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..

2 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule co ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight

3 hours ago
 Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition

Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' ..

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna

4 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual me ..

UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorro ..

Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan