Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2024) Lahore has once again ranked as the world’s most polluted city, with a severe rise in air pollution levels across various parts of Punjab, raising health and safety concerns for residents.

According to reports, eastern winds blowing from India have significantly increased air pollution in Lahore, Multan, and surrounding areas, causing Lahore's Air Quality Index (AQI) to spike to a dangerously high level of 670. The wind speeds around Lahore and Multan were recorded at 4 km/h and 6 km/h, respectively, with winds blowing from north to south, exacerbating the smog.

In global rankings, Delhi follows Lahore with an AQI of 278, while Beijing and Hanoi hold third and fourth positions with scores of 199 and 180, respectively.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned that the intense smog conditions are expected to continue for the next two to three days. However, changes in wind direction from west to east in the afternoons could potentially reduce the smog's impact.

To mitigate the situation, the Punjab government has implemented a series of emergency measures. Schools and colleges in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Multan have been closed until November 17.

Additionally, all government meetings are being conducted online, and heavy traffic is prohibited from entering the city three days a week.

Recreational areas across Lahore have also been closed, with the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) imposing a ban on park activities until November 17.

Iconic sites, including Lahore's Shahi Qila (Royal Fort), Shalimar Gardens, Jahangir's Tomb, Nur Jahan's Tomb, and the Shahi Hammam at Delhi Gate would remain closed to tourists until the air quality improves.

The authorities are actively enforcing environmental regulations, with ongoing efforts to shut down factories and industries violating pollution laws and contributing to the smog.

The Walled City Authority also suspended all tourism programs and events until further notice.

However, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)did not forecast the rainfall in the next two days, and predicted with dry weather to persist.

In light of these conditions, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb urged citizens to wear masks and limit outdoor activities unless absolutely necessary.