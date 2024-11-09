Open Menu

Lahore Tops List Of World’s Most Polluted Cities As Smog Crisis Worsens

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 09, 2024 | 04:22 PM

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

Eastern winds blowing from India increase air pollution in Lahore, Multan and surrounding areas, causing Lahore's Air Quality Index (AQI) to spike to a dangerously high level of 670

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2024) Lahore has once again ranked as the world’s most polluted city, with a severe rise in air pollution levels across various parts of Punjab, raising health and safety concerns for residents.

According to reports, eastern winds blowing from India have significantly increased air pollution in Lahore, Multan, and surrounding areas, causing Lahore's Air Quality Index (AQI) to spike to a dangerously high level of 670. The wind speeds around Lahore and Multan were recorded at 4 km/h and 6 km/h, respectively, with winds blowing from north to south, exacerbating the smog.

In global rankings, Delhi follows Lahore with an AQI of 278, while Beijing and Hanoi hold third and fourth positions with scores of 199 and 180, respectively.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned that the intense smog conditions are expected to continue for the next two to three days. However, changes in wind direction from west to east in the afternoons could potentially reduce the smog's impact.

To mitigate the situation, the Punjab government has implemented a series of emergency measures. Schools and colleges in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Multan have been closed until November 17.

Additionally, all government meetings are being conducted online, and heavy traffic is prohibited from entering the city three days a week.

Recreational areas across Lahore have also been closed, with the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) imposing a ban on park activities until November 17.

Iconic sites, including Lahore's Shahi Qila (Royal Fort), Shalimar Gardens, Jahangir's Tomb, Nur Jahan's Tomb, and the Shahi Hammam at Delhi Gate would remain closed to tourists until the air quality improves.

The authorities are actively enforcing environmental regulations, with ongoing efforts to shut down factories and industries violating pollution laws and contributing to the smog.

The Walled City Authority also suspended all tourism programs and events until further notice.

However, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)did not forecast the rainfall in the next two days, and predicted with dry weather to persist.

In light of these conditions, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb urged citizens to wear masks and limit outdoor activities unless absolutely necessary.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Multan Delhi Faisalabad Weather Government Of Punjab Punjab Traffic Maryam Aurangzeb Beijing Gujranwala Hanoi November All From Government

Recent Stories

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

2 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

2 hours ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

5 hours ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

8 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

22 hours ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

23 hours ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

23 hours ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

24 hours ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan