Lahore Traffic Police arrangements for Tablighi Ijtema phase-2

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Traffic Police have completed traffic arrangements for the second phase of the annual Tablighi Ijtema in Raiwind, which would begin on Friday and continue till Sunday, Nov 10.

According to SP Saddar Shahzad Khan, who is overseeing the operation, the force deployed a comprehensive team including 13 DSPs, 203 traffic inspectors, 110 patrolling officers, and 999 traffic wardens. To prevent illegal parking, 10 forklifts and five breakdown vehicles are also on duty.

A special control room and camp office have been set up in Raiwind for continuous monitoring, with seven designated parking stands prepared for participants.

Vehicles will not be allowed to park outside these designated areas to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Traffic updates will be available through the Rasta FM and Rasta app, allowing citizens to stay informed. Emergency routes have been secured for ambulances and other essential vehicles. Traffic wardens are on high alert to monitor for suspicious activity and unattended items.

Participants traveling from other regions are encouraged to use the motorway and Lahore Ring Road for easier access to the event.