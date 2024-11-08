Lahore Traffic Police intensifies smog crackdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) In a vigorous drive against smog, Lahore Traffic Police has taken stringent action under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb. Over the last 24 hours, action was initiated against 712 vehicles for emitting excessive smoke, aiming to curb pollution levels in the city.

Among these, 432 vehicles were fined a total of Rs864,000, while 61 extremely dilapidated vehicles faced penalties exceeding Rs100,000. Additionally, fines were imposed on 16 trolleys carrying materials like sand and soil without proper coverings, amounting to Rs32,000. Authorities impounded 233 vehicles in various police stations due to their severe condition, while a case was registered against a vehicle with a fake fitness certificate.

To enhance the effectiveness of this campaign, six joint teams from the Traffic Police, Environmental Department, and Mines Department have been deployed.

According to CTO Lahore Amara Athar, strict measures are being taken to prevent any tractor-trolley from operating without essential safety measures, including coverings and water sprays. All DSPs are conducting special operations at the city's entry and exit points, and anti-encroachment teams have been mobilized for additional support.

In a proactive step toward raising awareness, lectures on smog prevention are being conducted at schools, colleges, bus terminals, and other public institutions. Furthermore, e-challaning is being actively conducted using the Artificial Intelligence System to monitor and penalize polluting vehicles.

The CTO Lahore Amara Athar has also issued official notices to various public and semi-public institutions regarding the maintenance of vehicles that emit smoke.

She urged the public to cooperate in the fight against environmental pollution, emphasizing the need for collective action to mitigate smog in Lahore.