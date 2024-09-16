Lahore Traffic Police starts public communication campaign to eliminate smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Lahore Traffic Police on Monday started a public communication campaign to eliminate smog in the Provincial Metropolis.

According to the details, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is determined to eliminate smog in view of healthy weather. Therefore, Lahore Traffic Police has started a public communication campaign to eliminate smog.

In this connection the Traffic Police has introduced the official WhatsApp number 03042222089.

The traffic police has appealed to people to WhatsApp videos and photos of vehicles emitting smog, adding, appreciation certificates will be issued to citizens who would contribute to smog elimination.

CTO Lahore said that immediate action will be taken against the police vehicles after receiving the videos, the air quality index of the city is increasing day by day, and strict measures have to be taken.

In this connection more than 20,000 polluting vehicles were issued 2,200 challan tickets, 6,173 dangerously emitting vehicles were impounded in different police stations.

Challan of smoke emitted vehicles have also been started with the help of artificial intelligence system, while more than 700 challan tickets were issued.