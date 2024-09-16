Lahore Traffic Police Starts Public Communication Campaign To Eliminate Smog
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Lahore Traffic Police on Monday started a public communication campaign to eliminate smog in the Provincial Metropolis.
According to the details, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is determined to eliminate smog in view of healthy weather. Therefore, Lahore Traffic Police has started a public communication campaign to eliminate smog.
In this connection the Traffic Police has introduced the official WhatsApp number 03042222089.
The traffic police has appealed to people to WhatsApp videos and photos of vehicles emitting smog, adding, appreciation certificates will be issued to citizens who would contribute to smog elimination.
CTO Lahore said that immediate action will be taken against the police vehicles after receiving the videos, the air quality index of the city is increasing day by day, and strict measures have to be taken.
In this connection more than 20,000 polluting vehicles were issued 2,200 challan tickets, 6,173 dangerously emitting vehicles were impounded in different police stations.
Challan of smoke emitted vehicles have also been started with the help of artificial intelligence system, while more than 700 challan tickets were issued.
Recent Stories
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PU suspends three employees for leaking LLB paper20 seconds ago
-
LHC disposes of Yasmin Rashid's plea for bail application transfer23 seconds ago
-
Relative arrested for brutal murder in Mirpurkhas26 seconds ago
-
Agri Minister presides meeting for Sindh Seed Corporation reforms29 seconds ago
-
PDMA predicts hot, dry weather40 seconds ago
-
APO organises workshop on Strategic Marketing for Digital Transformation43 seconds ago
-
Balochistan Speaker, ministers condole on dimes of Domki11 minutes ago
-
Police sweep Wah Cantt in major operation11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs strict action against profiteers11 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas undertakes cleaning, road repair after rains21 minutes ago
-
DC visits Faizan Madina Center for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi preparations21 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits killed in Khanewal31 minutes ago