Lahore Transport Company asked to submit recommendations for quality traveling facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Transport Minister Jahanzeb Khichi on Monday directed the Lahore Transport Company (LTC) to submit recommendations regarding provision of quality, economical and comfortable traveling facilities to the general public in coming two days.

He presided over an important meeting in the committee room at Civil Secretariat here, in which different proposals came under review regarding traffic problems and purchase of new buses in Lahore.

Chief Executive Officer LTC Maryam Khawar gave a detailed briefing about buses plying on different routes in provincial capital.

The Minister said the Punjab government was pursuing on its agenda of providing durable, secure, economical and environment-friendly transport system to the masses.

Secretary Transport Asad ur Rehman, Commissioner Lahore Division Asif Bilal Lodhi, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer LTC, Punjab Mass Transit Authority, Finance Department, P&D Department and officials of other departments concerned were also present in the meeting.