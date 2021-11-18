Lahore turned into the second most-polluted city in global index

(@FahadShabbir)

The citizens are worried as their eyes ache as they come out of their homes to work or study in the city due to smog.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2021) The provincial capital was declared as the second most-polluted city globally.

Acording to IQAir, the technology company that operates AirVisual monitoring platform, Lahore had an air quality ranking of 367.

A local tv reported that the worst quality of air was recorded in Gulberg as AQI reached 564, followed by Kot Lakhpat 563, Davis Road 513, DHA 487, Township 465, Bahria Orchard 413, Allama Iqbal Town 422, Punjab University 475 and Anar Kali Bazar at 416.

The recent years witnessed the worst smog and air pollution in Pakistan as a mixture of low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from season crop burn off and colder winter temperatures coalesce into stagnant clouds of smog.

The residents have built their own air purifiers and taken out lawsuits against government officials in desperate bids to clean the air—but authorities have been slow to act, blaming the smog on India or claiming the figures are exaggerated.