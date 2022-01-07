UrduPoint.com

Lahore Varsities' Students, Faculty Spend 'A Day Out With Army'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Lahore varsities' students, faculty spend 'A Day Out with Army'

The students and faculty members of various universities of Lahore Friday visited Lahore Garrison for 'A Day Out with Army'.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The students and faculty members of various universities of Lahore Friday visited Lahore Garrison for 'A Day Out with Army'.

The students and faculty from UET Lahore, Punjab University, FC College University, Lahore school of Economics, National College of Arts and Kinnaird College attended the event, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received.

The students showed keen interest and enthusiasm towards military activities in field conditions.

Upon arrival at the venue, students were taken to weapons and equipment stalls where tanks and APCs exhibited combat negotiation of obstacles system.

This was followed by a demonstration of Combined-Arms battle drills.

The students were also afforded a chance to ride the tanks, APCs and other military vehicles.

At logistic support arena, students were familiarized with vehicles recovery demonstration, medical evacuation, supply chain management and communication equipment.

Corps Commander Lieutenant General Mohammad Abdul Aziz along with the Vice Chancellors of UET Lahore, Punjab University, FC College University and LSE were present on the occasion.

During interaction with the students, Corps Commander appreciated their energy, zeal, enthusiasm and urged the students to stay focused and consistent in their studies to become productive and helpful members of Pakistani society.

The vice chancellors of universities appreciated the conduct of event and suggested to increase the frequency of such events.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Army Punjab ISPR Vehicles University Of Engineering And Technology Media Event From

Recent Stories

Tourists stopped to move Murree temporarily, Galiy ..

Tourists stopped to move Murree temporarily, Galiyat: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

1 minute ago
 AJK to issue computerized Succession Certificates ..

AJK to issue computerized Succession Certificates to needy through NADRA soon: A ..

1 minute ago
 Kazakh Businesses Lose $200Mln as Result of Unrest ..

Kazakh Businesses Lose $200Mln as Result of Unrest - Reports

1 minute ago
 Sindh Agriculture University experts discussed new ..

Sindh Agriculture University experts discussed new curriculum for improved nutri ..

1 minute ago
 Over 100 Protesters Detained, 35 Police Officers I ..

Over 100 Protesters Detained, 35 Police Officers Injured in Kazakhstan's Atyrau ..

37 minutes ago
 Three day digital media management training of Ele ..

Three day digital media management training of Election Commission of Pakistan o ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.