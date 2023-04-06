Lahore Waste Management Company announces bonus for its Christian employees

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company has announced a bonus of Rs 5000 for its Christian employees keeping in view the occasions of Good Friday and Easter.

According to LWMC sources here on Thursday, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din said that honest and hardworking Christian workers of LWMC were their precious asset and the company was taking all possible initiatives for their welfare and betterment.

As many as 9,436 sanitary workers, 71 supervisors, 263 drivers, and 8 helpers of LWMC were being given bonus on Good Friday and Easter.

Zero waste operation was being conducted across the city before the Good Friday holiday.

Babar Sahib Din requested the citizens to support the LWMC staff to keep the city clean and always put garbage in dustbins.