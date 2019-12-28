UrduPoint.com
Lahore Waste Management Company Chairman Visits Different Areas Of City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 06:34 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman Riaz Hameed Chaudhry Saturday visited different areas in the city and reviewed cleanliness arrangements.

According to sources here on Saturday, he said it was top priority of the company to maintain proper cleanliness in the city.

Negligence in this regard would not be tolerated at all, he warned.

The spokesman said that officers would conduct visits in different parts of the city on regular basis to review cleanliness work.

The chairman visited Wahdat Road, Ferozpur Road, Gulberg and other areas, he added.

