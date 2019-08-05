Lahore Waste Management Company chalks out sanitation plan for Eidul Azha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) evolved a comprehensive plan to ensure sanitation arrangements for Eidul Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) : Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) evolved a comprehensive plan to ensure sanitation arrangements for Eidul Azha.

The plan was disseminated by the Commissioner Lahore Division Asif Bilal Lodhi in a press conference here at LWMC headquarters on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Saleha Saeed, Secretary Cooperatives, Chairman and MD LWMC, WASA MD, Pakistan Railways DS, Lahore Cantonment board CEO and Walton Cantonment Board CEO also were present.

According to the plan, LWMC would make extra ordinary arrangements for the quick disposal of solid waste on Eidul Azha emphasizing on pre and post Eid challenges.

Arrangements had been made in coordination with Turkish Contactors (M/s. Albayrak & M/s. Ozpak) with an aim to ensure exemplary cleanliness arrangements for the citizen.

All the staff of LWMC would remain on duty during Eid days to provide efficient cleanliness services. The standard cleanliness activities will mainly focus on prompt collection, storage, transportation and disposal of animal waste during all three days of Eid.

The Commissioner said that in order to manage animal waste, LWMC is going to distribute about 1.8 Million bio degradable waste bags in Lahore. The waste bags would be made available free of cost in respective 296 UC Camps, Zonal Offices, Major Masajids / Eid Gahs. Similarly, for prompt collection of animal waste, LWMC would hire pickups two days before Eid for garbage bag distribution, awareness & waste collection.

Over 3400 pickups would be hired for all of Eidul Azha operation and the staff would ensure the cleanliness of Ijtami Qurban Gahs by providing additional resources i.e. Pickups, Containers, Trolleys etc. In addition to containers, 121 temporary waste storage points for animal waste will also be established wherever feasible. LWMC will also collect animal waste from all private housing societies by establishing special collection points. Similarly, special cleanliness arrangements will be ensured near and around Eid Gahs/Masajids.

It was also requested to all religious clerics to sensitize public during Jumma and Eid sermons to cooperate with the LWMC and maintain cleanliness. LWMC would establish 296 Eid Camps in each Union Council to efficiently coordinate cleanliness activities. A control room would be established in LWMC head office with special focus to coordinate collective operational activities. During Eidul Azha, the department will use Arq-e-Gulab (rose water) for washing purpose to minimize the smell of offals.

LWMC communication department would also launch a rigorous awareness program on electronic and print media followed by public service message display across the city and would install 18 model camps all over Lahore. MD LWMC Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti urged the citizen to cooperate with the staff to maintain cleanliness.