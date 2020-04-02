Lahore Waste Management Company chief discusses roads washing with Wasa MD

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad Thursday met Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz and discussed with him the ongoing washing process of main roads and crossings with disinfectants.

According to official sources, LWMC Operations General Manager Sohail Anwar and Planning General Manager Rehan were also present.

The two sides discussed the strategy to make the ongoing washing process more effective.

Sources said that foggers would be installed in the LWMC mechanical washers and water-bowsers, which would improve the washing process. Almost all roads and hospitals in the provincial capital are being washed with disinfectants on daily basis.

The LWMC is providing all possible support to the district administration, added the sources.

