Lahore Waste Management Company chief visits cattle markets of the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) : Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti paid visits to multiple cattle markets of the city to inspect waste management services.

During the visits LWMC chief stepped Shahpur Kaanjran, Saggian, Lakhoder cattle markets followed by others. GM Operations Sohail Malik, Head of Communication Jamil Khawar also accompanied MD during his visit.

Talking to the staff and the visitors, he stated that department was utilizing all resources to ensure smooth cleanliness operation in sacrificial animal markets and dedicated more than 166 workers besides over 56 waste containers to cater cleanliness issue.

He directed the senior officials to closely monitor cleanliness situation in these markets and ensure presence of the operational staff in field without disturbing the routine operations.

Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said that department was acting upon the vision of Chief Minister Punjab and would make sure this provincial capital of Punjab kept clean.

He appealed that citizens should not dispose animal waste improperly but use the bins provided and dial 1139 for their waste related complaints.