Lahore Waste Management Company conducts cleanliness operation during rain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) : Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Monday carried out special cleanliness operation during heavy spell of rain in the provincial capital.

LWMC Managing Director (MD) Khalid Nazir, along with General Manager (GM) Operations Sohail Malik also conducted visits to various points including vegetable market, Lorri Adda, Garhi Shahu, Lakshmi Chowk, Bund Road, Johar Town, Barkat Market and other choking points to ensure and monitor the cleanliness arrangements.

During the operation, the MD LWMC directed the Turkish companies, Albayrak and Ozpak to utilise all available resources to work efficiently and remain in field to enhance the cleanliness services as per plan.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Nazir said that cleanliness of the city was top priority of the company, adding that no officer would leave the field until proper drainage of rainwater.

The GM Operations said that no negligence would be tolerated, adding that the LWMC was using all possible means to ensure timely removal of waste and proper drainage of rainwater from the city.