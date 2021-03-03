UrduPoint.com
Lahore Waste Management Company Continues Cleanliness Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 07:28 PM

Lahore Waste Management Company continues cleanliness operation

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has intensified special cleanliness operation across the city by deploying work force and machinery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ):The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has intensified special cleanliness operation across the city by deploying work force and machinery.

In this regard, CEO LWMC Imran Ali Sultan along with Secretary LG & CD Noor-ul-Amin Mengal visited different areas to monitor cleanliness operation. During the visit, Deputy CEO Tariq Hussain Bhatti, GM Operations Sohail Anwar Malik and other officials were also present.

They visited Outfall road workshops, Fort Road, Bhatti Chowk, Shahjamal, Shadman, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Chauburji followed by the other areas of the city.

The secretary LG&CD stated that despite all the issues the LWMC was working tirelessly to maintain cleanliness in the city but new and modern machinery must be procured to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements in the provincial capital.

The CEO LWMC stated that the entire management of the LWMC was at the discretion of public and the department will be on toes to resolve complaints by public. He added that the LWMC was using all possible means to ensure timely lifting of waste from the city within a week.

The spokesperson LWMC said citizens should also cooperate with the company as it was asocial responsibility of every one and in case of filing complaint regarding waste citizensshould dial helpline 1139 or use LWMC mobile application Clean Lahore.

