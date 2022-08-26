UrduPoint.com

Lahore Waste Management Company Directs Operation Teams To Stay Alert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rafia Haider directed the operation teams on Friday to stay alert in view of the more possible rains

According to sources here, the LWMC operation teams and officers were fully determined to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements even during heavy downpour. The CEO said that waste which was coming on roads due to rainwater was being removed, adding that the LWMC teams were present in the field to clear all choking points.

She said that 81 choking points of nine towns of the city had been identified, adding that 891 workers were performing their duties in three shifts round-the-clock.

Rafia Haider said that the LWMC vehicles were present in the field to properly dispose of desilting material of the choking points. She said, "LWMC has also started anti-littering awareness campaign to change the culture of throwing garbage improperly."

