Lahore Waste Management Company is all set to deal with upcoming Monsoon season

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has devised a comprehensive plan to deal with upcoming monsoon season and dedicated special resources to avoid any untoward situation.

Under the strategy, the LWMC workers deputed at designated choking points will respond quickly in view of prediction and during rain by timely removing waste. Turkish contractors will ensure deployment of all their resources, workers and machinery in field during rains.

According to a spokesperson for the LWMC, an emergency control room has also been established at LWMC head office, which will remain functional round-the-clock for close coordination with the field staff.

Weather alerts in coordination with regional metrological department will be disseminated through control room.

The LWMC will support and facilitate WASA during monsoon season and depute its staff in WASA control room for smooth execution of assigned tasks. LWMC Managing Director Khalid Nazir has issued instructions that all officials should remain in field and act according to the plan.

LWMC Manager Operations Sohail Anwar Malik stated that for smooth flow of rainwater, as many as 792 additional workers have been deputed at 88 designated choking points in three shifts.

He also added that the company is taking all possible measures to resolve public complaints received on 1139.