Lahore Waste Management Company Launches 'Cleaning Week' In City

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

Lahore Waste Management Company launches 'Cleaning Week' in city

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) launched the "Cleaning Week" in the city from Thursday, June 11, which would continue till Wednesday, June 17

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) launched the "Cleaning Week" in the city from Thursday, June 11, which would continue till Wednesday, June 17.

According to a spokesperson, LWMC Managing Director (MD) Muhammad Aslam Rao preside over a meeting here at the LWMC offices on Thursday in this regard.

Representatives of the Turkish contractors, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL) attend the meeting.

The MD appealed to people not to throw garbage on roads and streets and dump it in the skips placed in city at various places.

He said that the aim of observing the Cleaning Week was to take extraordinary steps in terms of sanitation in the city. He said that the LWMC staff were also working on the front-line for prevention of coronavirus and he also appreciated the performance of the field workers.

