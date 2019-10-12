UrduPoint.com
Lahore Waste Management Company Launches Drive To Create Awareness About Dengue, Cleanliness

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 08:36 PM

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) launched a dengue and cleanliness advocacy drive in Nashtar Town here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) launched a dengue and cleanliness advocacy drive in Nashtar Town here on Saturday.

The activity was aimed at sensitizing people about the significance of cleanliness. An awareness camp was set up where brochures were distributed and general public was briefed.

On the occasion, LWMC Operation Manager Yasir Gull said the LWMC management was doing its work, however, the role of people was must to keep the surroundings clean to avoid dengue.

Various awareness campaigns in this regard were continued, he added.

He said that people could contact through 1139 or by use clean Lahore mobile App.

Representatives from communications and operations departments of LWMC also listened to the complaints of public on waste management operations. Local political leaders also joined the event and appealed to the public to cooperate with the sanitary staff for a clean, green and sustainable environment.

