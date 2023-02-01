UrduPoint.com

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO Inspects Cleanliness Condition In Ravi Town

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 12:27 AM

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO inspects cleanliness condition in Ravi Town

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Ali Anan Qamar paid a surprise visit to Ravi Town and inspected the cleanliness and sanitation condition of the area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Ali Anan Qamar paid a surprise visit to Ravi Town and inspected the cleanliness and sanitation condition of the area.

He inspected attendance of the company's staff and workers deputed in Bhatti chowk, Shahalam market, Mochi gate, Dehli gate and adjacent areas. He appreciated town managers for ensuring zero waste management in their areas.

On the occasion, the CEO said that LWMC operation teams were performing their duties in three shifts to ensure zero waste policy and town managers should ensure 100 percent attendance of workers in their respective areas.

He said that waste bins were being installed in commercial markets in the city.

All resources were being utilised to provide clean environment to the citizens and they should also play their active role in maintaining cleanliness in the city, he said.

In case of any waste related complaint citizens could always dial LWMC helpline or could use social media app of the department.

