Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO Reviews Cleanliness Situation In Different Areas Of City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2023 | 09:45 PM

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din on Saturday visited Gulberg Town and reviewed cleanliness situation besides checking attendance of workers

According to LWMC sources here, Road Gangs Manager Tayyaba Sarwar was reprimanded for not ensuring the scraping and over absence of workers on Ferozepur road.

Zonal Officer of Road Gangs Ashfaq Ilyas was suspended for poor performance.

Babar Sahib Din had issued orders to ensure exceptional cleanliness arrangements at Canal Road, Ferozepur Road, Jail Road, Mall Road and other model roads in all three shifts, especially scraping activity should be completed on center dividers and service lanes across the city.

CEO also reviewed the cleanliness arrangements at Sadiq Trade Centre, Gulberg Main Boulevard and visited Ferozepur Road, Walton Road, Bab e Pakistan.

He directed all Town Managers to remain in field besides ensuring 100% attendance of the workers.

Babar Sahib Din strongly emphasized that negligence in cleaning arrangements would not be accepted under any circumstances. Provision of neat and clean environment to the people of Lahore was the top priority of the company.

